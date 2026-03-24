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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
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103 properties total found
Commercial property 82 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 82 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
$1,136
per month
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Commercial property 27 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 27 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
$519
per month
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Commercial property 53 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 53 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
$464
per month
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Commercial property 236 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 236 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 236 m²
Floor 3
$1,255
per month
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Commercial property 122 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 122 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
$2,319
per month
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Commercial property 37 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 37 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 45 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 45 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
$754
per month
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2
$6,956
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$522
per month
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Commercial property 37 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 37 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 139 m² in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,855
per month
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Commercial property 360 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 360 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 360 m²
Floor 2
$6,666
per month
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Commercial property 422 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 422 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 422 m²
Floor 1
$6,463
per month
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Office in Vilnius, Lithuania
Office
Vilnius, Lithuania
Number of floors 17
Rent of office space in new office buildings of class A+ and A++     Minimum rental pe…
$1,075
per month
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Commercial property 200 m² in Juodsiliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 200 m²
Juodsiliai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
$1,971
per month
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Commercial property 58 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 58 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
SPECIALISED SUPERVISORS - INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION, MEDICAL AND ROAD _ _ _ _ Cosy and fully e…
$791
per month
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Commercial property 237 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 237 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 237 m²
Floor 3
$3,028
per month
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1
$20,404
per month
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Algirdai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Algirdai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
$1,159
per month
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Commercial property 1 454 m² in Masionys, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 454 m²
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 1 454 m²
Floor 1
$11,121
per month
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Commercial property 140 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 140 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
$2,493
per month
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Commercial property 493 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 493 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 493 m²
$2,261
per month
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Commercial property 420 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 420 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 420 m²
Floor 1
$3,414
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
$1,565
per month
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Commercial property 149 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 149 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Floor 2
$1,727
per month
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Commercial property 435 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 435 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 435 m²
Floor 1
$3,782
per month
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Commercial property 91 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 91 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
$2,623
per month
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Commercial property 135 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 135 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
$1,565
per month
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Commercial property 71 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
$911
per month
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Commercial property 74 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 74 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
$1,032
per month
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