Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Quarteira

Lands for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 350,000
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,495,000
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 670,000
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
520 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Property with an area of 42 350m2 located in Semino (700m from Fonte Santa), with a ground h…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 225,000
Possibility of different use, such as Car Park and Warehouses; are just some of the examples…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,550,000
Excellent plot with 3,711 m2 in a privileged location in Vila Sol, Vilamoura. Good busine…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir