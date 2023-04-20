UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Loule
Quarteira
Lands for sale in Quarteira, Portugal
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 350,000
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,495,000
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 670,000
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
520 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Property with an area of 42 350m2 located in Semino (700m from Fonte Santa), with a ground h…
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 225,000
Possibility of different use, such as Car Park and Warehouses; are just some of the examples…
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,550,000
Excellent plot with 3,711 m2 in a privileged location in Vila Sol, Vilamoura. Good busine…
