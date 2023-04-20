Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot of land
Carvoeiro, Portugal
€ 595,000
Plot with an approved project for a luxury 5 bedroom villa, in a prime area of Carvoeiro. Th…
Plot of land in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot of land
Carvoeiro, Portugal
€ 1,700,000
32970sqm land inserted in a prime area on the outskirts of Estômbar, in the vicinity of seve…
Plot of land in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot of land
Carvoeiro, Portugal
€ 850,000
One of the last plots available in a privileged urbanization of Carvoeiro, with a beautiful …
