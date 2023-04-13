Lands for sale in Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 27.00 hectares in rolling hills all arable land with east exposure. Cottage to…
Plot of landin San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Plot of land
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 075 m²
€ 350,000
In the heart of Valtenesi, in the locality Paradiso in San Felice del Benaco, is this beauti…
Plot of landin Manerba del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Manerba del Garda, Italy
16200 Number of rooms 16 200 m²
€ 1,700,000
We propose already urbanised building lot of 16,200 sqm with residential destination, locate…
Plot of landin Lonato del Garda, Italy
Plot of land
Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 500,000
In a strategic position convenient to the centre, the lake and the escape routes, Garda Haus…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 22.00 hectares on medium hills with south-west exposure. Largely arable land, pastur…
Plot of landin Macerata, Italy
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
15 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
€ 8,000
Land of 2.0 hectares on a hilly forest
Plot of landin Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
130 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Plot of landin Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of landin Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Plot of land
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
14 Number of rooms 531 m²
€ 5,200,000
In the area of Valpolicella Classico, Refined Farmhouse recently renovated with swimming poo…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 50.00 hectares in one body of which 30.00 flat and 20.00 in medium and gentle hills.…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 490 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 149.00 hectares of which 90.00 hectares is forest, 30.00 hectares arable 20:00 ar…
Plot of landin Piazza Fazzini, Italy
Plot of land
Piazza Fazzini, Italy
870 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Plot of landin Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 4.5 hectares in the serene hills with accessory agriculture (option renovated farmho…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
110 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 11:00 hectares in hill facing south Easy access (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of landin San Severino Marche, Italy
Plot of land
San Severino Marche, Italy
300 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 30.00 hectares almost completely flat facing south There are buildings: a large cott…
Plot of landin Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
53 500 m²
Price on request
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Beachfront land of 27.00 acres ideal for accommodation given the presence of three farmhouse…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
Price on request
Land on the outskirts of the village all arable well exposed with little accessory 30 sqm Fr…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 130 000 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1583 Property name: Casa Carbone Location: In country Town/City: …
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 100 000 m²
Price on request
Flat land with front on the main road to your destination accommodation (currently used as v…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 50.00 hectares in a gentle hill with a few hectares of flat land and irrigatio…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land typically hilly course sweet to 40.00 acres in a beautiful location overlooking …
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
140 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 14.00 acres arable hill with several farmhouses to renovate Exposure northeast Servi…
Plot of landin Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Plot of land
Rocca San Casciano, Italy
2 600 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 260.00 hectares of which 48.00 arable hectares. 180.00 hectares of woodland, the …
Plot of landin 70 70, Italy
Plot of land
70 70, Italy
600 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 60.00 hectares with an average height of 250 to 300 meters above sea level. Ex…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 780 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 180.00 hectares in a mountainous area with an average height between 400 and 8…
Plot of landin Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
4 000 000 m²
Price on request
Farm of about 400 hectares with 20 hectares of vineyards. On the property there are several …

About Italy

Officially known as the Italian Republic, a highly developed country located in Southern Europe. It is one of the most populous countries in the European Union and has been a mixing pot of various cultures and ethnicities throughout history due to its centralized geographical location. Being one of the largest economies in the world, the country plays a major role in global affairs. Backed by diverse cultures and history, the Italian Republic is one of the most highly visited countries in the world.

Tourism in Italy

The country sees over 50 million visitors each year making it one of the most largely visited countries in the world. Italy has the largest number of world heritage sites and is well known for its rich cultural diversity and history. From historical monuments in Rome, religious ancient cathedrals, buildings, tombs, lakes, among others, there are a lot of different tourist attractions. The country is also renowned for its role and expertise in fashion and art.

Buying property in Italy

Having a high standard of living, quality of life, and high-income economy, it  is one of the best destinations if you are looking to relocate permanently. In such instances, it also makes sense to invest in a property deal. As there are few restrictions regarding property purchases, acquiring Italian real estate is relatively simple and short. A reputed real estate agent can handle all the processes and left work on your behalf while you sit back and relax. As one of the most visited destinations in the world, you can also earn substantial income from your property investments by renting it out when you are not using it. From popular cities to beachside resorts, and apartments, there are a ton of options to choose from if you are looking to buy property in Italy. 
 

