Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Venice
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Venice, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unique residence with an indoor pool, a large park and a private pond - a luxurious estate n…
$3,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Venice, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go