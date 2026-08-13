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Residential properties for sale in Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …
$1,27M
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Properties features in Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana, Italy

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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