Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes