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Villas for sale in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
On the panoramic high ground, in the resort zone of Castrocaro Terme, the province of Forli …
$5,50M
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Properties features in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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