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Сommercial property in Unione dei Comuni Montani del Casentino, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial property 982 m² in Poppi, Italy
Commercial property 982 m²
Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. Luxury Villa with Pool and Plot for Sale in TuscanyPrestigious villa for sale is lo…
$2,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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