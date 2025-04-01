Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space.…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes