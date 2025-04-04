Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Turin, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Turin, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
A apartment is sold on VIA Luini Street, located in a quiet area well -served stores, public…
$86,445
2 bedroom apartment in Turin, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Turin, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
$84,783
3 bedroom apartment in Turin, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Turin, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7
We offer an exclusive sale on the seventh floor with an elevator, a large apartment of 125 m…
$96,524
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Turin, Italy
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Turin, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the new complex from the developer in the Borgo Vittoria area! Apartments w…
$245,671
