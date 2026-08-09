Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet

Chalets for sale in Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

;
Chalet Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 24 rooms in Cavalese, Italy
Chalet 24 rooms
Cavalese, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment Opportunity in the Heart of the Dolomites — Operating Resort with Restaurant 📍…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trentino – Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go