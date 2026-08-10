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Villas for sale in Siena, Italy

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Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
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8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
$3,63M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 610 m²
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
$2,35M
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TekceTekce
Villa 12 bedrooms in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 12 bedrooms
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
$16,42M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 490 m²
This beautiful farmhouse is harmoniously set in a stunning landscape, in privacy on a soft, …
$2,41M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
$1,97M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Montepulciano, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 4 000 m²
The estate is located in a picturesque location in the Tuscany region. There is a plot of la…
$17,43M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Cetona, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
$1,84M
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