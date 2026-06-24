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Terraced Apartments for sale in Sicily, Italy

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Trapani, Italy
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Trapani, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/6
TRAPANI – APARTMENT IN A STRATEGIC LOCATION JUST A STONE'S THROW FROM THE SEA In the heart o…
$149,207
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