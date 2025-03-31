Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Senigallia
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Senigallia, Italy

1 property total found
Plot of land in Senigallia, Italy
Plot of land
Senigallia, Italy
Area 1 520 000 m²
Land of 152.00 hectares partly flat and in gentle and medium hills. Two farmhouses and a she…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes