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Villas for sale in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy

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Villa 5 bedrooms in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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