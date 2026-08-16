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Сommercial property in San Severino Marche, Italy

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 250 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Reference number: N602 Property name: Casa Chigi II Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Commercial property 500 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 500 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Medical center inside a shopping centre Several disciplines already operational and others …
Price on request
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