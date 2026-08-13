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Сommercial property in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 7 000 m² in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial property 7 000 m²
San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 000 m²
LD-3153. Luxury estate in upper Chianti ValdarnoAmong the picturesque winding hills of the u…
$11,72M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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