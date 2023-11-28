Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. San Giovanni Teatino

Commercial real estate in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir