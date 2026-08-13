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Сommercial property in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 600 m² in Sambuceto, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Sambuceto, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
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