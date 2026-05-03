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Сommercial property in Roma Capitale, Italy

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Rome
8
9 properties total found
Commercial space in rome city center – ideal for showroom, office or investment in Rome, Italy
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Commercial space in rome city center – ideal for showroom, office or investment
Rome, Italy
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 1
we offer for sale a fully refurbished commercial/lab unit (C3/C7), perfectly suited for show…
$611,243
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Private seller
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 2 300 m² in Rome, Italy
Commercial property 2 300 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 300 m²
IT-281016-1. Building (sale) » Italy » RomeBuilding for sale on Rue del Corso, Rome About 2…
$22,27M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 850 m² in Albano Laziale, Italy
Hotel 850 m²
Albano Laziale, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Hotel with private beach, on the shore of Lake AlbanoThe hotel with a private bea…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 2 400 m² in Rome, Italy
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
OC-190417. Project in Rome 100 meters from the Colosseum and Imperial PalacesResidential com…
$14,07M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 900 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 900 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the center of one of the most famous districts of R…
$4,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 800 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 800 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
IT-220219. Hotel 3* 800 sqmIn the heart of Rome, in an elegant villa of the early twentieth …
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 912 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 912 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the historic district of Rome, near the Colosseum…
$5,27M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
IT-210518-1. Cinema in RomeHistorical and prestigious cinema (walls and business) for sale. …
$8,91M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Rome, Italy
Commercial property
Rome, Italy
PO-120521W. Продается здание под отель, 80 номеров в центре РимаПродается здание под отель, …
$30,48M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Roma Capitale

hotels
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