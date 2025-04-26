Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Hotel 1 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 1 000 m²
The building, built in the early 1900s, has a total area of ​​about 1,000 square meters, wit…
$5,39M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 1 000 m²
For sale detached building in Rome, near Piazza Giochi Delfici, 500 meters from Corso di Fra…
$6,24M
Hotel 850 m² in Albano Laziale, Italy
Hotel 850 m²
Albano Laziale, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Отель с частным пляжем, на берегу озера АльбаноОтель с частным пляжем на берегу о…
$2,18M
Hotel 912 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 912 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ историческом районе Рима, недалеко от Колизея и площади Ве…
$4,90M
Hotel 900 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 900 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ центре одного из самых известных районов Рима, выставлено на…
$3,87M
Hotel 2 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 2 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
The total area of ​​the hotel is about 2,000 sq.m. The hotel offers 50 rooms of various cate…
$14,41M
Hotel 400 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 400 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 400 m²
For sale 2 apartments in the center of Rome, near Porta Pia square, for renovation and trans…
$2,27M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 1 000 m²
For sale is a 3* hotel, located in a 17th-century building, 200 meters from St. Peter's Basi…
$11,35M
Hotel 2 500 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 2 500 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
For sale 3* hotel in the suburbs of Rome, not far from the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea (11 k…
$5,42M
Hotel 3 000 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
For sale 4* hotel in Rome, Monte Sacro area. The city center can be easily and comfortably r…
$7,15M
Hotel 800 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 800 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
IT-220219. Отель 3* 800 кв.мВ самом сердце Рима, в элегантной вилле начала двадцатого века и…
$3,81M
