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Houses for sale in Rieti, Italy

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7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
ROME-SABINA-POGGIO MIRTETO La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a …
$57,278
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Forano, Italy
2 bedroom house
Forano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/2
♣ COLLE SABINIANO ♣ — Forano — EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCE under construction, consisting of 2 villa…
$215,276
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
ROMA-SABINA-MONTOPOLI DI SABINA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Ital…
$381,856
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
ROME SABINA-POGGIO MIRTETO La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a …
$328,628
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Newly built stone farmhouse, 290 square meters and fenced land with a courtyard of 13,000 sq…
$522,069
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Tarano, Italy
5 bedroom house
Tarano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
Tarano. Country house with warehouses and land. Panoramic country house of 150 square meters…
$276,618
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Nils OttNils Ott
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Castelnuovo di Farfa. Stone farmhouse of 334 square meters with swimming pool, land of 2,5…
$562,496
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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