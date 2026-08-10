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Residential properties for sale in Rieti, Italy

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houses
9
10 properties total found
House in Stimigliano, Italy
House
Stimigliano, Italy
$195,594
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Forano, Italy
House
Forano, Italy
♣ COLLE SABINIANO ♣ — Forano — EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCE under construction, consisting of 2 villa…
$211,602
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Tarano, Italy
House
Tarano, Italy
Tarano. Country house with warehouses and land. Panoramic country house of 150 square meters…
$250,282
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Apartment
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a landscape of historic villa…
$145,618
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rieti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rieti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 295 m²
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
$12,89M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
ROMA-SABINA-MONTOPOLI DI SABINA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Ital…
$359,953
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
House
Castelnuovo di Farfa, Italy
$51,194
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Villa
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
ROME SABINA-POGGIO MIRTETO La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a …
$319,935
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Colli sul Velino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Colli sul Velino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
IT-161116. Вилла в маленьком провинциальном городке Колли-суль-ВелиноВ маленьком провинциаль…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Poggio Catino, Italy
House
Poggio Catino, Italy
ROMA-SABINA-ROCCANTICA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a lan…
$172,922
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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