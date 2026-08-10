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Villas for sale in Rieti, Italy

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rieti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rieti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 295 m²
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
$12,89M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
ROMA-SABINA-MONTOPOLI DI SABINA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Ital…
$359,953
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Villa
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
ROME SABINA-POGGIO MIRTETO La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a …
$319,935
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Colli sul Velino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Colli sul Velino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
IT-161116. Вилла в маленьком провинциальном городке Колли-суль-ВелиноВ маленьком провинциаль…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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