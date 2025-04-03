Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Reggio Calabria
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Sea view

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Reggio Calabria, Italy

1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Reggio Calabria, Italy
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/5
View of the two-story kvactir on the 3rd and 4th floors and plus the Verand of the 5th ETAZH…
$302,686
Properties features in Reggio Calabria, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
