Lands for sale in Porto Recanati, Italy

Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 55 000 m²
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Price on request
