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Сommercial property in Pistoia, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 250 m² in Pistoia, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
Pistoia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
LD-0454. Luxury villa drowning in the surrounding greeneryIn the heart of Tuscany is located…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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