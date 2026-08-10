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Villas for sale in Pisa, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ponsacco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ponsacco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
LD-0858. Старинная тосканская вилла в Понсакко. Провинция Пиза. ТосканаПолностью отреставрир…
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pomarance, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pomarance, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
NH-NEX121. Шикарная лакшери вилла в Тоскане!Превосходный загородный дом пятнадцатого века, б…
$4,57M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 15 bedrooms in Pisa, Italy
Villa 15 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 24
Area 2 755 m²
Located near the city of Pisa in Tuscany, this magnificent residence of more than 2,500 squa…
$6,97M
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