  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Olbia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Olbia, Italy

Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
€102,000
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
€71,600
