Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Olbia

Residential properties for sale in Olbia, Italy

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Olbia, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnif…
€2,60M
Leave a request
9 room house with sea view, with garden, with heating in Olbia, Italy
9 room house with sea view, with garden, with heating
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 700
Area 3 m²
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
€102,000
Leave a request
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
€71,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir