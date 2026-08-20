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Villas for sale in Novara, Italy

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28 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pella, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
ISM-060417. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ОртаВеликолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
FP-T987. Продано! Вилла на берегу реки ТичиноИсторическая вилла конца ‘700 годов на берегу р…
$4,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 516 m²
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Orta San Giulio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
ISM-060417-10. Вилла с частным пляжем и видом на озеро ОртаНа берегу озера Орта, с великолеп…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dormelletto, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dormelletto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 335 m²
FP-T725. Престижная вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро МаджореНа холмах Дормеллетто, в неско…
$1,01M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла в Масино Висконти с садом и панорамным видом на озеро МаджореВилла на продажу…
$632,988
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Meina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Meina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
$691,598
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lesa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 278 m²
FP-T727. Вилла класса люкс с бассейном в солнечной ЛезеВилла класса люкс с бассейном на прод…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mezzomerico, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mezzomerico, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
FP-T501. Вилла 16 века в историческом центре городка МеццомерикоВ историческом центре городк…
$926,038
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pisano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pisano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
FP-T451. Двухэтажная вилла в Альто Верганте. НеббьюноДвухэтажный домик на продажу в Альто Ве…
$480,602
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
$609,544
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла на продажу в Массино Висконти на холмах Озера МаджореВилла на продажу в Масси…
$574,378
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 689 m²
FP-932. Элитная современная вилла в городе Петтенаско, озеро ОртаДва открытых бассейна, один…
$5,86M
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Villa in Briga Novarese, Italy
Villa
Briga Novarese, Italy
Area 8 000 m²
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
$3,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 1 bedroom in Meina, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Meina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
$644,710
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agrate Conturbia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agrate Conturbia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
FP-T721. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » Аграте-КонтурбияРядом с гольфклубом Cast…
$914,316
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
$1,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gozzano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lesa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 615 m²
FP-T813. Вилла в городке Леза. Озеро МаджореВ Лезе недалеко от центра, предлагаем недвижимос…
$4,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Meina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Meina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
$1,93M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paruzzaro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paruzzaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
FP-T642. Вилла в городе Паруццаро, Озеро МаджореВ Паруццаро, в спокойном и солнечном месте, …
$398,548
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Meina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Meina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
$668,154
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Villa in Meina, Italy
Villa
Meina, Italy
Area 410 m²
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
$2,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 113 m²
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
$3,40M
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Villa in Gozzano, Italy
Villa
Gozzano, Italy
Area 640 m²
FP-T961. Престижная вилла с парком на озере ОртаПродается престижная вилла в Гоццано, с видо…
$3,52M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
PO-080617. Вилла рустико в зоне Озера МаджореПродается вилла/ рустико в зоне Озера Маджоре (…
$1,29M
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