Villas for sale in Novara, Italy

43 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
6
750 m²
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6
1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
640 m²
FP-T961. Престижная вилла с парком на озере ОртаПродается престижная вилла в Гоццано, с видо…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
6
642 m²
FP-T987. Продано! Вилла на берегу реки ТичиноИсторическая вилла конца ‘700 годов на берегу р…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4
183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
5
689 m²
FP-932. Элитная современная вилла в городе Петтенаско, озеро ОртаДва открытых бассейна, один…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Lesa, Italy
6
615 m²
FP-T813. Вилла в городке Леза. Озеро МаджореВ Лезе недалеко от центра, предлагаем недвижимос…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Paruzzaro, Italy
6
336 m²
FP-T642. Вилла в городе Паруццаро, Озеро МаджореВ Паруццаро, в спокойном и солнечном месте, …
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4
200 m²
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
6
290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла на продажу в Массино Висконти на холмах Озера МаджореВилла на продажу в Масси…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
2
83 m²
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Conturbia, Italy
6
195 m²
FP-T721. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » Аграте-КонтурбияРядом с гольфклубом Cast…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6
1 113 m²
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Mezzomerico, Italy
3
250 m²
FP-T501. Вилла 16 века в историческом центре городка МеццомерикоВ историческом центре городк…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Italy
5
400 m²
VB-76538. Историческая вилла в Мейне на первой линии озера Маджоре Прекрасная вилла на перво…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Lesa, Italy
5
278 m²
FP-T727. Вилла класса люкс с бассейном в солнечной ЛезеВилла класса люкс с бассейном на прод…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
410 m²
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4
500 m²
VB-20074. Современная вилла в МейнеПрестижная современная вилла, расположенная на первом хол…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
5
470 m²
VB-290118-4. Красивая историческая обновленная вилла на первой линии озера ОртаКрасивая исто…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Lesa, Italy
4
100 m²
VB-290118-17. Вилла в Лезе на холме с видом на озеро Маджоре и бассейномВилла в Лезе на холм…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Lesa, Italy
5
180 m²
VB-290118-16. Небольшая вилла в Лезе на озере МаджореНебольшая вилла в Лезе на озере Маджоре…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
5
206 m²
VB-290118-18. Новая уютная вилла с видом на озеро Маджоре в Альто ВергантеНовая уютная вилла…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
6
290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла в Масино Висконти с садом и панорамным видом на озеро МаджореВилла на продажу…
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6
400 m²
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Veruno, Italy
4
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Pella, Italy
4
185 m²
ISM-060417. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ОртаВеликолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
6
470 m²
VB-VilOrt. Историческая вилла на первой линии на озере ОртаРедкая историческая вилла располо…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Gozzano, Italy
3
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
8 000 m²
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
