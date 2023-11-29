Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Novara
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Novara, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 400 m²
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Gozzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
Area 640 m²
FP-T961. Престижная вилла с парком на озере ОртаПродается престижная вилла в Гоццано, с видо…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 642 m²
FP-T987. Продано! Вилла на берегу реки ТичиноИсторическая вилла конца ‘700 годов на берегу р…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
€590,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 689 m²
FP-932. Элитная современная вилла в городе Петтенаско, озеро ОртаДва открытых бассейна, один…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Lesa, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 615 m²
FP-T813. Вилла в городке Леза. Озеро МаджореВ Лезе недалеко от центра, предлагаем недвижимос…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Paruzzaro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Paruzzaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 336 m²
FP-T642. Вилла в городе Паруццаро, Озеро МаджореВ Паруццаро, в спокойном и солнечном месте, …
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
€570,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла на продажу в Массино Висконти на холмах Озера МаджореВилла на продажу в Масси…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Conturbia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Conturbia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
FP-T721. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » Аграте-КонтурбияРядом с гольфклубом Cast…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 113 m²
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Mezzomerico, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Mezzomerico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
FP-T501. Вилла 16 века в историческом центре городка МеццомерикоВ историческом центре городк…
€790,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
VB-76538. Историческая вилла в Мейне на первой линии озера Маджоре Прекрасная вилла на перво…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Lesa, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 278 m²
FP-T727. Вилла класса люкс с бассейном в солнечной ЛезеВилла класса люкс с бассейном на прод…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
Area 410 m²
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 500 m²
VB-20074. Современная вилла в МейнеПрестижная современная вилла, расположенная на первом хол…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Orta San Giulio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 470 m²
VB-290118-4. Красивая историческая обновленная вилла на первой линии озера ОртаКрасивая исто…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Lesa, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
VB-290118-17. Вилла в Лезе на холме с видом на озеро Маджоре и бассейномВилла в Лезе на холм…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Lesa, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
VB-290118-16. Небольшая вилла в Лезе на озере МаджореНебольшая вилла в Лезе на озере Маджоре…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
VB-290118-18. Новая уютная вилла с видом на озеро Маджоре в Альто ВергантеНовая уютная вилла…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла в Масино Висконти с садом и панорамным видом на озеро МаджореВилла на продажу…
€540,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Veruno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 4
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
€520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pella, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
ISM-060417. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ОртаВеликолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Orta San Giulio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 470 m²
VB-VilOrt. Историческая вилла на первой линии на озере ОртаРедкая историческая вилла располо…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Gozzano, Italy
Rooms 3
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
€880,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Gozzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
Area 8 000 m²
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Novara, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir