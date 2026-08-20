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Residential properties for sale in Novara, Italy

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38 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pella, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
ISM-060417. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ОртаВеликолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
FP-T987. Продано! Вилла на берегу реки ТичиноИсторическая вилла конца ‘700 годов на берегу р…
$4,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 516 m²
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 2 bedrooms in Orta San Giulio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
ISM-060417-10. Вилла с частным пляжем и видом на озеро ОртаНа берегу озера Орта, с великолеп…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dormelletto, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dormelletto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 335 m²
FP-T725. Престижная вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро МаджореНа холмах Дормеллетто, в неско…
$1,01M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла в Масино Висконти с садом и панорамным видом на озеро МаджореВилла на продажу…
$632,988
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Meina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Meina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
$691,598
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lesa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 278 m²
FP-T727. Вилла класса люкс с бассейном в солнечной ЛезеВилла класса люкс с бассейном на прод…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
FP-T545. Роскошные апартаменты в стиле либерти 1910 годаВ Кастеллетто Тичино, в нескольких к…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mezzomerico, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mezzomerico, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
FP-T501. Вилла 16 века в историческом центре городка МеццомерикоВ историческом центре городк…
$926,038
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
FP-T404. Леза, квартира на продажу на берегу озераПродается хорошая квартира на берегу озера…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Massino Visconti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL- PR_A05. Квартира в жилом комплексе с бассейномОзеро Маджоре. Леза. Комфортабельная кварт…
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pisano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pisano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
FP-T451. Двухэтажная вилла в Альто Верганте. НеббьюноДвухэтажный домик на продажу в Альто Ве…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
$609,544
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL-PR-A05. Lake Maggiore. Leza. Comfortable apartment in a beautiful residential building wi…
$504,046
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Massino Visconti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
FP-T993. Вилла на продажу в Массино Висконти на холмах Озера МаджореВилла на продажу в Масси…
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 689 m²
FP-932. Элитная современная вилла в городе Петтенаско, озеро ОртаДва открытых бассейна, один…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Orta San Giulio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
FP-T503. АПАРТАМЕНТЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ НА ОЗЕРЕ ОРТАНа берегу озера Орта в элегантной старинной вил…
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Meina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Meina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
FP-T445. Двухуровневый пентхаус с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Мейне, в нескольких шаг…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Briga Novarese, Italy
Villa
Briga Novarese, Italy
Area 8 000 m²
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Miasino, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Miasino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
FP-T311. На холме в Мьязино элегантная квартира с изумительным видом на озеро ОртаНа холме в…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
$3,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 1 bedroom in Meina, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Meina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Pella, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
ISM-060417-1. Апартаменты на первой линии озера ОртаИсторическая вилла “Елена” была полность…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agrate Conturbia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agrate Conturbia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
FP-T721. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » Аграте-КонтурбияРядом с гольфклубом Cast…
$914,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
$1,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gozzano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
$1,03M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
FP-T523. Красивейшая двухэтажная квартира в Лезе, в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореКрасиве…
$304,772
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lesa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 615 m²
FP-T813. Вилла в городке Леза. Озеро МаджореВ Лезе недалеко от центра, предлагаем недвижимос…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Meina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Meina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
$1,93M
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Languages
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Property types in Novara

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houses

Properties features in Novara, Italy

with Swimming pool
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