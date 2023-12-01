Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Noto, Italy

Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
€1,68M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Noto, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Not far from Noto, known for its Baroque architecture and flower celebration, a villa with b…
€290,000
per month
Leave a request
