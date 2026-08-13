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Сommercial property in Narni, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 930 m² in Narni, Italy
Commercial property 930 m²
Narni, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 930 m²
KK-1755. Vineyards, winery in Umbria. narniThe house (440 sq.m.) was built in the late 19th …
$2,70M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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