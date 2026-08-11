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Villas for sale in Montepulciano, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Montepulciano, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 4 000 m²
The estate is located in a picturesque location in the Tuscany region. There is a plot of la…
$17,43M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
$1,97M
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