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Сommercial property in Monte Argentario, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
LD-0489. Luxury villa on the sea in TuscanyOn the crystal clear sea of Argentario, a famous …
$14,07M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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