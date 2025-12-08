Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Milan
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Milan, Italy

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Milan, Italy
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Milan, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
Invest in Milan: Studio by Naviglia waterfront | €165.000The perfect combination of style, i…
$192,246
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Milan, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go