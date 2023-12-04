Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Villa 54 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 54 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 31 room with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 31 room with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 40 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pelago, Italy
Villa 40 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
€5,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
€3,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
€6,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
€4,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
€1,90M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
€13,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
€28,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
€2,58M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with garage, with internet, with private pool in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with garage, with internet, with private pool
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 440 m²
Luxury villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory of 6 hectares,…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 5 m²
Florence, beautiful villa 15 km from the city center. This house can be a great option for i…
€4,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 6 m²
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 2 m²
Elegant villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory is broken lux…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The amazing villa is located near the famous city of Vinci - the homeland of Leonardo da Vin…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Nice villa located 11 km from Florence, Tuscany . Two-storey house, area 350 sq.m. The area…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Florence, a nice house in a beautiful residence. The villa, with an area of 95 square meters…
€355,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir