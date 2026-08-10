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Residential properties for sale in Mantua, Italy

;
apartments
3
houses
5
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monzambano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 550 m²
GH-SV00016. Роскошная вилла между холмами и виноградникамиМаленький городок Монзамбано в про…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 10 rooms in Cavriana, Italy
House 10 rooms
Cavriana, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 1 500 m²
On the emerald hills, just 14 km from the famous town of Sirmione, we offer for sale a magni…
$678,814
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8 bedroom House in Monzambano, Italy
8 bedroom House
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 300 m²
Between the towns of Sirmione and Peschiera, in the area on the south of Garda Lake, between…
$3,07M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Volta Mantovana, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Volta Mantovana, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
In the heart of Volta Mantovana, in a privileged location granting access to all amenities, …
$598,889
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Villa 10 rooms in Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Villa 10 rooms
Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 120 000 m²
In a very peaceful setting, we offer a beautiful farm estate surrounded by 12 hectares of la…
$2,41M
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4 bedroom apartment in Castelnuovo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Castelnuovo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
$544,146
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
$480,644
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2 bedroom apartment in Solferino, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Solferino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, but at the same time close to communication r…
$469,695
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