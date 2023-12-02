Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Mantua
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mantua, Italy

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
9 room house in Cavriana, Italy
9 room house
Cavriana, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 1 500 m²
€620,000
per month
Leave a request
8 room house with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Monzambano, Italy
8 room house with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 300 m²
Between the towns of Sirmione and Peschiera, in the area on the south of Garda Lake, between…
€2,80M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Monzambano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 550 m²
GH-SV00016. Роскошная вилла между холмами и виноградникамиМаленький городок Монзамбано в про…
€1,80M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 120 000 m²
In a very peaceful setting, we offer a beautiful farm estate surrounded by 12 hectares of la…
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
€439,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Mantua, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir