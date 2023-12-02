Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Mantua
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Mantua, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Solferino, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Solferino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, but at the same time close to communication r…
€429,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Volta Mantovana, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Volta Mantovana, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
In the heart of Volta Mantovana, in a privileged location granting access to all amenities, …
€547,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Asola, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Asola, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
€497,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Mantua, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir