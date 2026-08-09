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Villas for sale in Macerata, Italy

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Civitanova Marche
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7 properties total found
Villa 14 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
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Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
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Villa 14 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
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Villa 24 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
Villa 24 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Generously sized farmhouse on two levels with a courtyard of 8,600 m2 on which there is a ga…
$575,498
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Villa 30 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 30 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
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Villa 19 rooms in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 760 m²
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
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Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
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