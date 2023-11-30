Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Latina, Italy

Villa 5 rooms in Latina, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Latina, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 680 m²
AG-160316-1. Вилла для продажи в городе ЛатинаПредлагаемая на продажу вилла находится в реги…
€1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Itri, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Itri, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
An elegant villa in Lazio, built in Moroccan style, is located a hill between Sperloga and G…
€700,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sabaudia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
€2,90M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cisterna di Latina, Italy
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cisterna di Latina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Exclusive villa is located in Chisterna di Latina, 50 km from Rome. The villa is surrounded …
€650,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Area 2 m²
The nice house is located in a complex of villas just 500 meters from the beach, in a resort…
€185,000
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Terracina, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Terracina, Italy
Area 5 m²
The beautiful villa is located in San Felich Chircheo, Lazio. The house was recently renovat…
€1,68M
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Area 2 m²
The nice villa is located in the resort town of Formia, Lazio. The area of the two-storey ho…
€270,000
Villa with furniture, with sea view, in city center in Terracina, Italy
Villa with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Terracina, Italy
Area 4 m²
The beautiful villa is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, Lazio. The beach …
€280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A beautiful villa for two families is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, La…
€250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Nice villa located in the beautiful city of Formia, Lazio. The beach is only 200 metres from…
€250,000
