Apartments for sale in La Spezia, Italy

3 room apartment in Levanto, Italy
3 room apartment
Levanto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
KK-280416-17. Апартаменты на прадажу в городке Леванто. СпецияАпартаменты 120квм + 50квм тер…
€1,05M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lerici, Italy
3 room apartment
Lerici, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
PO-210417. Италия. Город Леричи. Квартира 140 кв.мИталия. Город Леричи Предлагаем рассмотре…
€530,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Levanto, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Levanto, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Cozy apartment of 209 sqm (plus a laundry room of 38 sqm and a triple covered parking space)…
€3,89M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in La Spezia, Italy
3 room apartment
La Spezia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with beautiful frescoes, located on the ground floor …
€2,29M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sarzana, Italy
2 room apartment
Sarzana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
This beautiful apartment is located in the heart of the historic center of Sarzana, a quiet …
€980,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

