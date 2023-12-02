Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Italy
  Residential
  Arenzano

Residential properties for sale in Arenzano, Italy

houses
4
5 properties total found
Villa in Arenzano, Italy
Villa
Arenzano, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
€2,70M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
€1,50M
per month
4 room house with Исторический особняк с фресками на границе с Францией in Arenzano, Italy
4 room house with Исторический особняк с фресками на границе с Францией
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A historical fresco mansion in Liguria, in the mountains, near the border with France and nb…
€525,000
2 room apartment in Arenzano, Italy
2 room apartment
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
The apartments are located in the historic center of Genoa, in an old house, the foundation …
€950,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
€1,55M
per month
