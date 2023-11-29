Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Florence
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Florence, Italy

сommercial property
11
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property for sale near Florence. Unlimited license for large and small hunting a…
€10,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir