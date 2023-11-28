Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Three Room New Duplex Apartment with a swimming pool on Lake Como & nbsp; in Menajo Metra…
€304,500
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Three Room New Duplex Apartment with a swimming pool on Lake Como & nbsp; in Menajo Metra…
€304,500
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with basement in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Duplex 2 bedrooms with basement
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New apartment - duplex in a chic residence in Riva del Garda. The house was built according …
€655,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir