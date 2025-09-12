Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Cremona
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cremona, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cremona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cremona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 50 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Renovated farmhouse with 5 hectares of land – Cremonese countryside In the picturesque Crem…
$930,945
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cremona, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go