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Residential properties for sale in Conegliano, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conegliano, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
$7,66M
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