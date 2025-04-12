Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Comunita Montana del Piambello
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Comunita Montana del Piambello, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Lavena, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Lavena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Share with friends
$783,242
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Comunita Montana del Piambello, Italy

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes